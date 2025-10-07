Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Listen Live
Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program

Published on October 7, 2025

Maryland and United States flags together
Source: Janos Varga / Getty

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced Monday the launch of the Federal Shutdown Loan Program, designed to support federal employees required to work without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

The program provides a one-time, no-interest loan of $700 to help workers cover essential expenses, such as rent and groceries. Loans must be repaid 45 days after the shutdown ends, giving employees time to receive their back pay from the federal government.

While the application portal opened Monday, the governor’s office noted that loans will only be issued if the shutdown is still in effect on October 15.

“The emergency support we announce today will keep public servants afloat as we enter a second week of this shutdown,” Gov. Moore said.

The Comptroller’s Office will process loan requests submitted by the Maryland Department of Labor, and the Treasurer’s Office will begin mailing the first batch of payments on October 16.

How to Apply
To qualify, applicants must be Maryland residents and federal employees designated as “excepted” during the shutdown. Applicants are required to provide proof of ID, Maryland residency, federal employment, and excepted status.

The loan application is available here
For assistance, applicants can email MDshutdownloan@submittable.com or call (410) 849-6424, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

