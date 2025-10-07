Listen Live
Local

Baltimore County OKs $16.5M tax break for affordable housing projects

Baltimore County Approves $16.5M Tax Break for Developer in Exchange for Affordable Housing

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Baltimore, United States highlighted on a world map.
Source: Erman Gunes / Getty

The Baltimore County Council voted Monday to grant a $16.5 million tax break over 30 years to developer Howard Brown in exchange for reserving 10% of units for affordable housing. The incentive applies to two West Side projects: Metro Center in Owings Mills and Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Metro Center, located at the Owings Mills Metro Station, is the county’s only transit-oriented development. About 80% complete, it features housing, a library, a community college campus, retail, and a hotel. Security Square’s revitalization is just beginning. The county recently purchased nearly half of the property and is seeking a partner to redevelop it into a mixed-use hub.

Councilman Julian Jones, who represents Owings Mills, has pushed the tax credit several times before. This year, he teamed with Councilman Pat Young, who represents Woodlawn, to include both projects. Jones said Brown’s participation could shift public perceptions about affordable housing in higher-end developments.

County officials said this marks the first time a commercial revitalization district has included an affordable housing requirement. County spokesman Dakarai Turner said the goal is to encourage developers to build more inclusive communities.

Housing advocate Nick Stewart, who is running for county executive in 2026, criticized the deal as too narrow, saying a 10% set-aside is insufficient and should apply countywide.

Brown, a well-known developer, has faced controversy in the past — including a 2020 inspector general report that found the county had waived millions in inspection fees tied to his projects.

Despite the criticism, county leaders said the incentive will help transform key economic areas.

“This legislation shows Baltimore County is ready to move forward with competitive, community-minded redevelopment,” County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said.

Baltimore County Approves $16.5M Tax Break for Developer in Exchange for Affordable Housing  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

News

The Curious Case Of Ian Roberts: How An Iowa Superintendent Was Arrested By ICE For Being In The US Illegally

TV One Urban One Honors
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives

10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster

Local

Maryland Food Bank Ramps Up Support Amid Government Shutdown

Entertainment

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Local

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Named Among Maryland’s First State Blue Ribbon Schools

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close