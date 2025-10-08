Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is inviting fans to “Come Back to Baltimore!” for its upcoming Food Lion CIAA Basketball Tournament, a celebration of athletic excellence, education, and community.

The CIAA, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, first announced its move to Baltimore in 2019. After hosting virtually in 2021 and in person starting in 2022, the conference has now extended its partnership with the city through 2029.

During a kickoff event on Tuesday, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker praised Baltimore’s continued support and community spirit.

“It’s really easy to make impact here,” McWilliams Parker said. “Under Armour is a partner, Visit Baltimore is an amazing supporter, and we have about 70 events happening during tournament week. Baltimore has truly become a connection point for the CIAA.”

She added that the city’s strong fan turnout has been crucial to keeping the tournament in Baltimore: “As long as we can keep growing ticket sales and filling the arena, we’ll continue to be here.”

The CIAA tournament has previously been held in Washington, D.C., Norfolk, Richmond, Raleigh, and Greensboro. While basketball remains the centerpiece, the weeklong event also serves as a platform for education and career development.

Programs like Education Day, the Career Expo, and Fan Fest continue to be key features of tournament week, connecting students to opportunities at HBCUs.

“It’s life-changing for students to come, meet recruiters, and even get admitted on the spot,” said Raukell Robinson, director of the CIAA Education Day and Career Expo. “We’re helping shape futures, not just hosting games.”

The next CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are scheduled for February 24 through March 1, 2026, in Baltimore.

CIAA Tournament Returns With a Call to “Come Back to Baltimore!” was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com