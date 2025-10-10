Listen Live
How To Get What God Is Giving | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 10, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “How To Get What God Is Giving

If you want something in life, then you must take action. My dear friend, the late, great Wally Amos. Wally, Famous Amos, The great cookie man said that you must act on your faith to maximize it.  When I interviewed him on Willie Jolly Wealthy ways podcast some years ago, he shared a lot of incredible ideas. One of my favorite was more people are waiting for God to drop something in their laps. Well, if they want something in their lap, they must put their lap where God is dropping stuff. He said that your faith must be put into action and that is when the power comes into play.  He said. Faith without works is dead today. Today take action on your faith and watch what happens. It will be amazing.  When you act on your faith.   

 

