Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Daniel Hersl, a former Baltimore police officer whose crimes inspired the HBO series We Own This City, has died at 55. Court records confirm the news of his passing.

Hersl, once part of the city’s infamous Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), was released early from prison in January after being diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, according to WMAR 2 News. Doctors in late 2023 had estimated he had less than two years to live.

Back in 2018, Hersl was convicted of conspiracy and robbery after federal prosecutors exposed the GTTF as one of the most corrupt police units in the country. The scandal shocked Baltimore and later became the focus of the HBO crime drama produced by David Simon.

Hersl was sentenced to 18 years behind bars, but during his time in prison, he issued a public apology, admitting his actions had “hurt and affected so many others that put their trust in me.”

Following his conviction, Hersl faced multiple lawsuits from people claiming to be victims of the GTTF’s abuse. The City of Baltimore has since paid out millions of dollars in settlements tied to the group’s misconduct.

The eight-man task force operated for years with little oversight, targeting drug dealers, stealing money and drugs, and even reselling them for profit, all while collecting overtime pay and commendations.

