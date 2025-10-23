Listen Live
Celebrity

JEKALYN CARR NEW ALBUM JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

JEKALYN CARR ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Praise In The Park
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

(ATLANTA, GA) – October 21, 2025 – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is available now for pre-save.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

Related Stories

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”

The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans can expect a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting

1. Legends Intro ft. Dr. Bobby Jones

2. He Don’t Miss ft. Dorinda Clark- Cole & Dottie Peoples

3. I Break 

4. I Will Come Through ft. Yolanda Adams

5. Don’t Faint ft. John P. Kee

6. Don’t Faint Melody 

7. History (Breakthrough) ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark- Sheard

8. I Love You Ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell

9. You Are Able Ft. Bebe Winans & The Williams Brothers

10. I Am Happy 

11. There Must Be A Miracle

12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

JEKALYN CARR ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close