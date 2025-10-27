Worldwide Premiere of “Better Afterwhile”

Source: General / Donnie McClurkin

Los Angeles, CA) – Multiple award-winning gospel recording artist, pastor, and radio host Donnie McClurkin is back with brand-new music after a ten-year hiatus. His most recent chart success came through his collaboration with VaShawn Mitchell on the #1 hit single “See the Goodness.” Released in 2023, the song soared to the top of the Billboard Gospel charts, marking another standout moment in McClurkin’s celebrated career.

Best known for timeless ballads like “Stand” and “We Fall Down”, McClurkin offers a fresh sound with “Better Afterwhile,” a mid-tempo, soul-stirring track written by McClurkin and produced by Tre’ Corley of Oak Tree Productions. The song blends the singer’s signature heartfelt delivery with an uplifting melody, that will resonate with longtime fans while drawing in a new generation of listeners.

McClurkin’s highly anticipated new single, “Better Afterwhile” (Camdon Music/FairTrade Services), rolled out with a worldwide premiere on iHeartRadio Thursday, October 16. A global debut on iHeartRadio, one of the largest and most influential music platforms in the world, ensures the song will reach millions of listeners across multiple formats and streaming channels, generating strong exposure, immediate fan engagement, and nationwide airplay momentum from the very first spin.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve released new music, but this song spoke to me,” says McClurkin. ‘Better Afterwhile’ is a reminder that no matter what we go through, the struggles, the heartbreak, the loss; things will get better in time. My prayer is that this song encourages people to keep moving forward and trust that joy is on the other side.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Donnie McClurkin, and the wait is finally over. His brand-new single, “Better Afterwhile,” arrives with a wave of excitement, sparking anticipation for what’s to come. The song offers a powerful glimpse into McClurkin’s next chapter and sets the stage for FINALLY! his final recorded album scheduled for release in 2026.

In addition to his recording career, McClurkin has built a powerful platform through The Donnie McClurkin Radio Show, which debuted in 2006. Now heard in over 65 markets nationwide with a weekly audience of more than two million listeners, the show has become a staple of gospel and inspirational radio, extending McClurkin’s reach beyond the stage and into the daily lives of his audience. The award-winning program is widely considered the most successful in the history of the genre scoring the highest ratings in the nation’s biggest radio markets.

With its message of hope and perseverance, “Better Afterwhile” is more than a song, it’s a testimony and a bold beginning to McClurkin’s final recorded album project.

Worldwide Premiere of “Better Afterwhile” was originally published on praiserichmond.com