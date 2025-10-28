Listen Live
Local

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Philadelphia Exteriors And Landmarks
Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Geno’s Steaks, the legendary South Philly institution known for its sizzling rib-eye sandwiches, neon lights, and nonstop lines of hungry fans, is bringing its first-ever Maryland location to Downtown Baltimore, ABC Philly reports.

The iconic brand confirmed plans to open at Power Plant Live! in early 2026. The new restaurant will serve the classic cheesesteaks that put Geno’s on the map: thinly sliced rib-eye steak piled onto a fresh-baked roll, topped with your choice of Cheese Wiz, provolone, or American, with or without onions!

Located at 10 Market Place, the Baltimore location will feature the signature Geno’s window-service ordering, easy-to-use kiosks, and a relaxed bar-style seating area, making it an ideal spot for a quick lunch, dinner with friends, or a late-night bite after a show or game.

Founded in 1966 in South Philadelphia, Geno’s Steaks has long been a staple of Philly food culture and a rival to Pat’s King of Steaks, located directly across the street. Originally opened by Joey Vento, the business is now run by his son, Geno Vento, who has continued to grow the brand’s footprint while maintaining its authentic flavor and tradition.

Geno’s currently operates multiple locations in Pennsylvania, including at Xfinity Live! and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, but this Baltimore expansion is its only active site outside of the state.

The official opening date has not yet been announced, but Geno’s says the Baltimore location is “coming soon,” with grand-opening details expected in the months ahead. Once open, Power Plant Live! will officially become home to one of the most recognizable names in American food culture, right in the heart of Charm City.

Geno’s Steaks Bringing Philly Cheesesteaks To Baltimore In 2026 was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Local

Maryland Cuts 500 Jobs To Tackle Budget Crisis

Local

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Music

“I Was Lost, But You Rescued Me”: Tye Tribbett Shares His Testimony

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close