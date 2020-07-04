CLOSE
Baltimore
Noose Found At Johns Hopkins University Construction Site

Gilchrest Hall

A noose was found at a construction site owned by Johns Hopkins University Friday afternoon.

An investigation is underway for this apparent hate crime that has prompted the Johns Hopkins University to shut down the job site until further notice.

The noose was found during renovations a research lab in the Stieff Silver building in Remington (North Baltimore).

Hopkins said they have referred the potential hate crime to federal law enforcement.

“Johns Hopkins University condemns this act of hate,” JHU president Ronald J. Daniels said in a message Friday to the university community. “We find such racist imagery horrifying and repugnant and a direct threat to the Black community at Johns Hopkins and in Baltimore, standing in stark opposition to the values of equity, justice, and humanity to which we are firmly committed.”

