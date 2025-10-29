Listen Live
Entertainment

Lisa Knowles-Smith Gets Real About Faith, Grief, & Music

Lisa Knowles-Smith Gets Real About Faith, Grief, & Music

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Lisa Knowles-Smith recently joined Jekalyn Carr for a powerful and transparent conversation on “Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair,” delving into her faith, recent personal loss, and the divine inspiration behind her new album with The Brown Singers, Revival: Live in Dallas.

Knowles-Smith opened up about the emotional complexity of navigating her career while grieving the recent loss of her mother, Brown Singers founder Vanessa Brown Knowles. “If I could be honest, my faith is strong, but my heart is broken,” she shared, offering a raw look at her current season. She explained that her deep-rooted faith, instilled by her mother and grandmother, is what anchors her. “I don’t try to understand what God is doing,” she said. “I just try to trust him while he’s doing it.”

That trust was the driving force behind her latest project, a 22-track live album she says was “all God.” The entire record came together in a whirlwind of divine instruction, from a sudden urge to record live to a dream telling her to go to Dallas.

One of the standout tracks, “Promises,” was born from a desire to create music that would “transcend through generations and genres.” The song serves as a powerful reminder that no matter what, “God keeps his promises.”

The album also features a special, poignant performance of “Good News” led by her late mother, recorded live before her passing. “She left it all out on the stage,” Knowles-Smith recalled.

Looking forward, she is focused on her family and continuing the nearly 50-year legacy of the Brown Singers, which she now carries on with her own daughter. Through grief and success, Lisa Knowles-Smith’s journey is a moving testament to the power of faith and family.

Lisa Knowles-Smith Gets Real About Faith, Grief, & Music was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

TV One Urban One Honors
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives

10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster

Local

Baltimore Restaurant Serves Up Free Meals for Furloughed Fed Workers

Local

Maryland Cuts 500 Jobs To Tackle Budget Crisis

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV
20 Items
Radio One Exclusives

20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

News

‘Papers, Please’: Fear And Belonging Collide For Ethiopian Immigrants In The Washington, D.C. Region

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close