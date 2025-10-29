Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

Source: Alistair Berg / Getty

Philadelphia has proven again why this is America’s ‘Culture City’, Dictionary.com has crowned “67” (pronounced “six-seven”) as its 2025 Word of the Year. This playful and ambiguous slang term has transcended its meme origins to become a cultural phenomenon.

What is “67”?

Unlike traditional words of the year, “67” doesn’t have a fixed meaning. It’s more of an interjection—a burst of energy that’s shouted, often accompanied by a hand gesture mimicking the weighing of two objects. Some interpret it as meaning “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that,” but its true power lies in its nonsensical and absurd nature. As Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for the Dictionary Media Group, explains, “When people say it, they’re not just repeating a meme; they’re shouting a feeling.”

The Origins of “67”

The term traces back to the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Philly’s own Skrilla, released in late 2024.

Skrilla told Genius in a 2025 interview, that ’67’ is a nod to his entire thought process. Whether that be a representation of random thoughts or random correlations, Skrilla says that he got a kick out of recording the song.

“[67] just represents my brain.. like what comes up in my head” everybody that I played it for f****d wit’ it but it was like funny” Skrilla explained.

The song’s lyrics, combined with viral TikTok videos featuring NBA star LaMelo Ball (notably 6 feet 7 inches tall), helped catapult “67” into the spotlight.

From there, it snowballed into a meme, a hand gesture, and a generational in-joke, even making its way into pop culture staples like South Park.

Why “67” Matters

“67” is more than just a meme; it’s a linguistic marker of belonging for Gen Alpha. It’s a way for this generation to flex their creative muscles and connect through shared humor and absurdity. Johnson notes, “This is really a new generation flexing their linguistic muscles and making a pretty phenomenal impact on the English language.”

The Shortlist

While “67” took the top spot, other contenders for Word of the Year included terms like “agentic” (referring to AI acting independently), “aura farming” (cultivating charisma for social clout), and “Gen Z stare” (a blank, unbothered expression). These words reflect the cultural and technological shifts shaping our world.

A Celebration of Language

The selection of “67” highlights the dynamic and ever-changing nature of language. It’s a reminder that words don’t always need to make sense to make an impact. As Johnson quipped, “What comes next and how long this lasts, we might have to wait six or seven months to see.”

For now, “67” stands as a testament to the creativity and influence of the youngest generation, proving that even the most nonsensical expressions can leave a lasting mark on the English language.

