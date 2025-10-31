Travis Greene Speaks On New Album and Blending Ministry with Music

✕

Source: Travis Greene / RCA Inspiration

Gospel superstar Travis Greene recently sat down with Jekalyn Carr on “Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair” to discuss his latest musical chapter. The Grammy-nominated artist opened up about his first solo project in five years, the genre-bending album Made in the South. Greene explained that the record is a return to his roots, a “gritty, dirty” sound that celebrates his Georgia upbringing.

This new album intentionally breaks from traditional gospel to reach those who may not attend church. “I really felt from the Lord to make a missional album,” Greene shared, describing it as an outreach effort. He emphasized his artistic versatility, highlighting his work not just as a singer and songwriter but also as a producer who has shaped sounds for artists like Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tamela Mann.

Made in the South boasts an impressive list of collaborators, including Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Lecrae, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Greene shared stories behind tracks like “Touched by Fire,” a “tent revival” style song with Jennifer Hudson, and “Big Heart,” a worshipful tune featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard that he says came to him during a separate writing session.

Greene also spoke candidly about balancing his life as a full-time pastor at Forward City Church with his music career. He described it not as a balance, but as a “rhythm,” giving 100% of himself to whichever role he is in at the moment. He sees his different roles—pastor, artist, husband, father—as integrated parts of who he is, allowing him to pull from his “tool bag” as needed.

Fans have more to look forward to. Greene announced the release of Made in the South Deluxe, a live version of the album, and a new holiday single titled “Christmas Song,” set to drop on November 28th. His core message remains one of hope, reminding listeners that God’s love is constant, even through life’s struggles.

