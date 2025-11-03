Listen Live
Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present

Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on November 3, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present”

I want to talk to you about how to achieve great things in your life. I was recently invited to be one of the speakers on the International Legends Summit. It was a virtual event and I was not scheduled to speak until the end of the day. Yet I knew that some of the speakers who were on earlier would be giving life changing thoughts. So I listen all day because I wanted to hear those thoughts from some of the greatest speakers on the planet.  My good friend Les Brown, was one of the speakers and he said something that was so powerful. He said if you want to achieve great things, you must dream big dreams and then make a commitment to make those dreams a reality. You then you have to make a commitment to your commitment. Then you must add hope because hope in the future gives you power in the present. 

Today I want to encourage you to dream big dreams and then make a commitment to your commitment and then stay in hope and then go to work and make those commitment to make those dreams into reality. And don’t stop because you have potential for great things Dream work, commit and never give up. 

 

