Listen Live
Local

Ravens Trade For Titans Edge Rusher Dre’Mont Jones Ahead Of Deadline

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their defense ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Tennessee Titans edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In exchange, the Ravens are sending Tennessee a conditional fifth-round pick that could escalate to a fourth-rounder based on performance incentives.

Jones, 28, brings six years of NFL experience to Baltimore. Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos, he later signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks before being released after two seasons. The Titans picked him up on a one-year, $10 million contract earlier this year.

The veteran pass rusher has been on a hot streak lately, recording 4.5 sacks over his last four games. His career-high stands at 6.5 sacks, with an overall career total of 35 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

For Baltimore, the addition of Jones addresses a key need in the edge rush department after trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers and losing rookie Tavius Robinson to injury.

The Ravens’ defense has been one of the league’s strongest, but injuries and recent roster shifts have left the team looking for fresh pressure off the edge. With Jones joining the lineup, Baltimore hopes to maintain its defensive dominance through the second half of the season.

Ravens Trade For Titans Edge Rusher Dre’Mont Jones Ahead Of Deadline was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Declares State Of Emergency As SNAP Funding Nears Cutoff In Maryland

Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

2018 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

10 Reasons Donald Lawrence Deserves His Flowers

Local

“I Feel Great”: Lamar Jackson Is Excited To Return To The Field

Trending

Trending

News

What Happens If SNAP Stops? What You Should Know And Do To Protect Yourself

4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close