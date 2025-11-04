Mike Teezy: From Miracles to Music – A Journey of Faith & Talent

✕

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

Christian artist Mike Teezy is a walking testament to the power of faith and purpose. With over 50 million streams, the rapper, singer, dancer, and musician is redefining a generation, but his journey has been anything but easy. In a recent sit-down on Praise 102.5, Teezy shared the incredible stories that shaped his life and career, from surviving two near-fatal accidents to creating his celebratory new project, Party in Heaven.

Teezy’s path was marked by divine intervention early on. He recounted being run over by a drunk driver at age seven and later suffering a broken back in another car accident as a teen. Both times, doctors predicted paralysis. “Doctor said I’d be paralyzed for the rest of my life, but God healed me in 20 minutes, and I was doing flips out the hospital,” Teezy shared. Reflecting on those incredible moments, he said, “Again, they tell me I’d be paralyzed for the rest of my life. But we got a new doctor like two or three hours later… you can see where the bones came back together the same night.” These miracles solidified his calling. “That’s really why… I’m doing what I’m doing because I feel like this is my calling, this is my purpose.”

He’s open about the struggles that came with the journey, admitting, “I battled with depression, I battled with suicide… but it was really just the enemy trying to take me out before my time, you know?” These challenges only deepened his resolve to spread a message of faith and hope through music.

This sense of purpose fuels his latest album, Party in Heaven. The title came to him while listening to the first track. “I literally said, ‘It’s a party up in heaven and it’s lit. Pull up.’ I was like, that’s it. Party in Heaven,” he explained. He wanted listeners to experience that same energy: “It just felt bright… it felt like God was in the room as I was making these songs.” For Teezy, the music is about more than entertainment. “I think a lot of people need this reminder that the word of God is so true… He can do exceedingly abundantly above all that you can ask or think.”

A true creative, Teezy isn’t limiting himself to one genre. Inspired by the viral success of a remix he did, which caught the attention of country star Thomas Rhett, Teezy is venturing into country music. He revealed the title of his upcoming project: Save the Country. “I feel like in country music, there are some of the best writers… they’re storytellers,” he said. “What better way can I showcase my storytelling ability than to just do country?” Teezy emphasized his unique approach, saying, “If I do this, it’s gotta be about God… the main subject of the song… is saying that I would die a happy man if I get to heaven and God says, well done, thy good and faithful servant.”

With a new tour on the horizon, Mike Teezy is determined to take things to another level. “This time around, I want to elevate it. I really want to showcase my storytelling ability from top to bottom—not just through the songs, but through putting the whole show together. Production, all of that.” For Teezy, it’s about more than just music. It’s a way of life.

Mike Teezy: From Miracles to Music – A Journey of Faith & Talent was originally published on mypraiseatl.com