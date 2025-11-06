Listen Live
Howard University Prioritizes Safety With Guardian Caps

New Layer Of Protection: Howard University Prioritizes Safety With Guardian Caps

The NCAA first approved Guardian Caps for practice use in 2022, and more teams have since joined the movement to make football safer at all levels.

Published on November 6, 2025

Howard University’s football program is taking an extra step to protect its players by introducing Guardian Caps. These soft-shell coverings fit over helmets to help reduce the force of head impacts during practice.

The NCAA first approved Guardian Caps for practice use in 2022, and more teams have since joined the movement to make football safer at all levels. Howard University is among a growing number of programs embracing the protective gear after its adoption by several NFL franchises.

Head coach Larry Scott said the decision reflects the program’s ongoing commitment to player safety and education. He said safety is built into how the team trains year-round. 

“We spend a lot of time in the offseason teaching the proper techniques and fundamentals of tackling to avoid head-to-head collisions,” Scott said. “We want to make sure our players always have the safest, top-of-the-line technology and equipment to keep them protected.”

For players, the difference is noticeable. Defensive back Kedrick Green, a junior, said the Guardian Caps help soften the impact of hits during practices and reduce post-practice headaches.

“Playing in games without the Guardian Caps is a big difference,” Green said. “When you have them on during contact plays, it softens the blow. You don’t get that head pain or those headaches afterward.”

Medical professionals say even small reductions in impact can matter over a long season. Primary care physician Dr. Keith Wilson said the additional padding can play an important role in lessening head trauma.

“A lot of concussions occur from direct impact, but also when you hit the ground,” Wilson said. “Any time you can add protection and padding that absorbs more than the typical helmet, it can make a difference.”

While Guardian Caps do not eliminate concussions, Howard’s adoption reflects a wider cultural shift in football. As more NCAA programs follow suit, Howard’s initiative highlights a future where toughness and safety can coexist, proving that strength on the field starts with protection off it.

Naiya Brown is a senior journalism major at Howard University. She has reported on politics, education, and community issues across Washington, D.C. She is passionate about political reporting and amplifying underrepresented voices in media.

New Layer Of Protection: Howard University Prioritizes Safety With Guardian Caps was originally published on newsone.com

