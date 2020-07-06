CLOSE
Baltimore
Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver have retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor over the weekend.

Protestors tore down the statue that stood along Eastern avenue in Little Italy on Saturday.

By Monday morning, most of the statue was recovered. The crew used a crane to dig out most of the pieces of the statue, although, some parts are still missing.

Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore's Harbor

