Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Don't Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

Don’t Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Don’t Quit In The Middle”

The next minute could totally transform your life.  See, too many people, I’ve learned too many people quit in the middle of the struggle.  They give up right before the breakthrough.  Don’t quit in the middle.  Whatever you do, don’t quit.  Because see, the darkest hour is right before the dawn, and the toughest fight comes right before the victory. 

Hold on, push through, keep going.  If you stop in the middle, you’ll never see the finish line.  If you quit in the storm, you’ll never see the rainbow.  Don’t let frustration rob you of your future.  Stay the course, because the blessing is on the other side of the battle, and you can win. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Don’t Quit In The Middle | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

In this photo illustration, the Grammy Awards logo is seen...
2 Items
Entertainment

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Local

Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025]

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Local

Skateland Putty Hill to Close After 48 Years In Baltimore County

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close