Walmart Removes Nazi Salute T-Shirt From Website

Before Donald Trump left his life as a racist, predatory reality TV host and became the racist, predatory president of the United States, we weren’t seeing many headlines like the following:

“Shirt With Nazi Salute Was Briefly Sold on Walmart’s Website“

You know why we weren’t seeing those headlines? Because self-proclaimed Nazis weren’t roaming the streets in support of the president during other presidencies. Billionaire cronies weren’t throwing up Nazi salutes during the inaugurations of other presidents, and followers of those presidents didn’t turn the gesture into a social media trend.

But Trump is in office for the second time now, and Nazism has been made great again, so, yeah — Walmart was out here slinging Nazi shirts until people noticed and complained, prompting the company to remove them from its website.

According to Snopes, this month, Walmart.com sold a shirt that featured an image of the Nazi salute over a raised fist and the caption “Paper Beats Rock.” Obviously, this doesn’t mean Walmart itself added white supremacist merch to its product line that hadn’t been approved by the American populace, such as Confederate symbols or, if we’re being honest, a certain red cap that has become popular over the last decade. Instead, multiple third-party sellers listed the shirt on the retail chain’s website, a clear violation of Walmart’s prohibited products policy. In fact, the company said as much in a statement reported by TMZ.

“We have zero tolerance for any prohibited or offensive products appearing on our marketplace,” the statement read. “The items in question were listed by a third-party seller and have been removed from our site for violating our prohibited products policy. When issues like this are identified, we act immediately to remove them and strengthen our systems to prevent a recurrence. The trust of our customers and the integrity of our platform remain paramount.”

So, Walmart isn’t necessarily to blame for the debacle, but, again, one really has to wonder what exactly motivated those third-party sellers, as well as the countless other white Americans who have gleefully put their Nazi-hood on full display.

Perhaps there’s a Republican group chat that might explain it.

Maybe some of Trump’s former dinner guests can clue us in.

By the way, somebody tell Elon Musk that third-party sellers might be putting parts of him on T-shirts without his permission.

Just sayin’.

