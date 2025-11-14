Listen Live
Close
Local

Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead

Published on November 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday night near the busy Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street just before 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two men, ages 37 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. The 37-year-old man later died from his injuries, police said. His name has not yet been released, and investigators have not provided an update on the surviving 35-year-old victim’s condition.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and a possible motive remains unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Deadly Shooting Near Cross Street Market Leaves One Man Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
In this photo illustration, the Grammy Awards logo is seen...
2 Items
Entertainment

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Lifestyle

You Can Bounce Back Higher | Dr Willey Jolley

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds on Faith, Music, and Mentorship

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

BWI Travelers Faces Major Flight Disruptions To Start The Week

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close