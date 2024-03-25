Listen Live
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Published on March 25, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background

Source: AUNG MYO HTWE / Getty

As Holy Week is the most important week of the year for all Christians, however, life does happen, and some may struggle with finding discipline as Resurrection Sunday draws closer.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

If this sounds familiar to you, here are a few things to remember as you enter into this period:

  • Make an extra and intentional sacrifice: In addition to the fasting you may be participating in, think of something else that you could give up.

    • Related Stories

  • Take extra time to meditate and pray: Set additional time this week for prayer and meditation. Also, make your prayers direct and intentional.
  • Embrace the silence and stillness of the day: If that mean waking up earlier or spending a few extra minutes alone at night, it’s important to enjoy your solitude.

It’s okay to fall short because you are human, however, remember everything is about intention. So if you are intentional in your sacrifices and what you do, you should have a blessed Holy Week!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS..

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Celebration - Lent
Radio One Exclusives

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's 'The Book Of John Gray'
National News

John Gray’s Affair Was More Than Emotional And His Voicemails Prove It

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close