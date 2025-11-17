PJ MORTON x DARREL WALLS EARN 2 GRAMMY® AWARD NOMINATIONS

Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

5x Grammy® Award winning R&B singer-producer and Maroon 5-member, PJ Morton, and Darrel Walls, of the 4x Grammy® Award nominated Walls Group sibling quartet, have earned two Grammy® Award nominations for their project, Heart of Mine (Tyscot /Gumbo Studios). It earned a nod in the Best Gospel Album category and the track “Amazing” caught a wink in the category of Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. “Being nominated for two GRAMMYs on my debut solo album feels surreal,” Walls says. “I’m grateful for the journey, for the lessons, and for everyone who believed in me. Thank you, PJ Morton and the Recording Academy. This is proof that faith, consistency, and obedience will always produce fruit.”

Heart of Mine is the second installment in Morton’s “A PJ Morton Production” series that features Morton orchestrating cross-genre collaborations with some of his favorite rising stars in hip-hop, R&B and gospel music. Morton produced and wrote the seven-track project with Walls’ dynamic voice in mind. Walls co-wrote two of the tracks with Morton and performed his own background vocals. The sessions were recorded at Morton’s Studio in the Country, the historic complex in rural Bogalusa, Louisiana, where an array of music legends (Stevie Wonder, Beach House, Dr. John, Jimmy Buffet, The Neville Brothers, Willie Nelson and more) have recorded classic records. Morton bought the 20-acre campus last year and is allowing a new generation of artists to experience its magic. The critically acclaimed album has been well-received by music lovers, and has already racked up over 4 million digital streams globally.

The oldest of eight children, Darrel Walls was born in Houston, TX. He and three of his siblings Rhea, Alic and Ahjah) began singing as pre-teens and released their debut album in 2012. They have enjoyed gospel radio hits such as “Love on the Radio,” “And You Don’t Stop,” “My Life” and “I Need You.” Over the last decade, Walls has distinguished himself as a songwriter, vocal arranger and in-demand guest vocalist. He’s appeared on recordings by some of the biggest gospel acts such as Travis Greene and Jonathan McReynolds and some of the biggest mainstream artists such as August Alsina and Brandy. His best-known collaborations have been his features on PJ Morton’s “So in Love” and the Grammy® Award nominated groove, “The Better Benediction,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart in 2023.

PJ MORTON x DARREL WALLS EARN 2 GRAMMY® AWARD NOMINATIONS was originally published on praiserichmond.com