Buy Black Tuesday [11-18-2025]

Published on November 18, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Myrons Moving & Hauling Services

Business Description: “No job too big or too small. LOCAL, LONG DISTANCE MOVING and BULK TRASH.”

Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/MyronsDreamTeam

Women’s Wellness Lounge

Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle.”

Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/

Vivid Threads, LLC

Business Description: “Vivid Threads where imagination comes to life.|”

Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

Buy Black Tuesday [11-18-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

