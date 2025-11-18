Key Bridge Rebuild Delayed to 2030 as Costs Surge Past $5B

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The rebuild of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will take longer and cost far more than Maryland initially projected, according to new estimates released by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). State officials now say the price tag has ballooned to $4.3 to $5.2 billion, more than double the early $1.9 billion request sent to the federal government shortly after the collapse. The expected reopening date has also been pushed from 2028 to late 2030, marking a significant delay for one of the region’s most critical transportation routes, WMAR reports.

Acting Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Samantha J. Biddle said the updated timeline and cost are tied directly to rising material prices and the need for a more robust pier-protection system designed to prevent another catastrophic ship strike. “The new Francis Scott Key Bridge isn’t just a local infrastructure project; it’s vital to our nation’s economy,” Biddle said. “Although rebuilding will take longer and cost more, we remain committed to rebuilding as safely, quickly, and cost-effectively as possible.”

Officials noted that early cost estimates were made less than two weeks after the collapse, before engineers had access to advanced design plans or a full understanding of the site conditions. Since then, national economic factors have reshaped construction markets. The Federal Highway Administration reports a 72% increase in highway construction costs over the last five years, contributing to rising project budgets nationwide.

Maryland is also pursuing litigation against the owners and managers of the DALI, the cargo ship that crashed into the bridge in March. The lawsuit alleges the vessel’s owners were negligent and that a defective design contributed to the ship’s loss of power. Any funds recovered, the state says, will go toward lowering the burden on taxpayers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its full investigative report on Nov. 18, offering more clarity on the moments leading up to the collapse.

