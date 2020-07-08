CLOSE
Baltimore
Maryland Biotech Companies Helping Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

Maryland is on the forefront of research to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

Three local companies are involved. Among them is Emergent BioSolutions, a Global Life Sciences company headquartered in Gaithersburg, with facilities in Baltimore.

Additionally, Gaithersburg-based company Novavax announced Tuesday it was getting $1.6 billion in federal money as part of Operation Warp Speed. The University of Maryland has also started testing experimental COVID-19 vaccines with funding from Pfizer.

There’s no solid word yet on when a vaccine will become available. Some experts are projecting results by the end of the year, while others think it’ll be closer to 2021.

Close