Shirley Caesar Talks About Finding Good Amid COVID-19, Overcoming Racism

| 07.08.20
When the world seems to be falling apart, we can always lean in on our faith to pull through. Pastor Shirley Caesar is doing just that.

The legendary gospel singer called into the show to discuss how she is finding “good” amid this global pandemic through her faith in God. Like many churches across the world, the pandemic has served as an obstacle for many but Caesar has found it to be sort of a blessing. Sharing that “drive thru” church services have been a huge benefit to the elderly and others.

She also discusses how racism has impacted her throughout her career and reveals that she is working on a Black Lives Matter song to support the movement.

Check out the interview above!

