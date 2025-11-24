The History of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Explained

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Every year after Thanksgiving, millions gear up for a shopping marathon known as Black Friday. But where did this retail frenzy actually come from? The story isn’t as simple as stores finally getting “in the black” for the year. In fact, the term “Black Friday” was first etched into American history in 1869, long before it was tied to shopping. That year, a pair of greedy Wall Street financiers tried to corner the gold market, creating massive chaos and ultimately crashing the U.S. economy in a financial crisis that became known as “Black Friday.” Decades later, the name took on a new life in Philadelphia in the 1950s, when police used it to describe the chaotic crowds and traffic jams that swamped the city the day after Thanksgiving, as suburban shoppers and tourists poured in for the annual Army-Navy football game. It was a day they dreaded.

For decades, this day became famous for its doorbuster deals, which often led to unbelievable scenes. People would camp out for hours, sometimes days, just to snag a discounted TV or toy. This desperation often turned ugly, with stampedes, fights, and, tragically, even deaths reported at stores across the country as people competed for limited-stock items. It was a chaotic and sometimes dangerous tradition fueled by the promise of saving money.

READ MORE STORIES

In recent years, a disturbing myth has made its rounds, claiming that in the 1800s, Southern plantation owners would buy enslaved people at discounted prices on the day after Thanksgiving. While this story has sparked understandable outrage and even calls for boycotting Black Friday altogether, historical research confirms there’s no truth to it. This version of the holiday’s origins doesn’t align with the facts—but its circulation is a powerful reminder to stay mindful and critical of any tradition’s true history and its impact on our community.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As technology advanced, retailers saw a new opportunity to extend the shopping season. This led to the creation of “Cyber Monday” in 2005. The idea was to encourage people to continue their spending online when they returned to work, using their high-speed internet connections. It quickly became a massive success, turning the post-Thanksgiving shopping period into a multi-day event.