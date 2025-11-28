(Day after Thanksgiving) – Share The Love| Dr Willey Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “(Day after Thanksgiving) – Share The Love”

Today is the day after Thanksgiving. I hope you had a great Thanksgiving.

Today, as you continue to celebrate Thanksgiving, I want to say as you go through the leftovers and eating them up and you’re shopping and all of that, I want to encourage you to go a little further and give some love to someone maybe you don’t even know, even if it’s just a smile or a word of hello or greeting. Whatever you do, do something nice for someone else. It is incredible that when you do something nice for someone else, you get something in return for your kindness. Get a gift coming back to you. It’s like putting perfume on someone. When you put perfume on someone else, you can’t help but get a little bit on yourself. You can’t help it. So share some love today. Remember to always have an attitude of gratitude for the fact that you’re able to do it. Keep giving thanks for life and strength. And remember, God’s gift to you is life. Your gift to God is what you do with your life. So today, do something magnificent with your life and make every day Thanksgiving Day.

