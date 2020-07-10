Deborah Joy Winans Hints At ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff, Debuts New Single & More [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.09.20
Deborah Joy Winans called in this week to discuss this season’s Greenleaf series finale, hinting at a spin-off details and debuting a new single. Press up top!

[caption id="attachment_181040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OWN[/caption] Greenleaf season 5 premiered on OWN last night and it's already off to a spicy start! SPOILER ALERT! One (or two?!) of Grace's sons passed away, Charity's petty level advanced, Sophia got her heartbroken (again), Jacob might have a side baby and Kerissa is being extra messy. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Can you believe this season will be the show's last? Be sure to enjoy the final episodes and check out the best reactions to the finale season opener below... RELATED: 'Greenleaf,' ‘Selah And The Spades’ Star Lovie Simone Is A Fierce & Fly Hair Chameleon [PHOTOS] RELATED: ‘Greenleaf’ Returns For Fifth & Final Season: Watch The Trailer [VIDEO] RELATED: Listen: Deborah Joy Winans Remixes Classic Mississippi Mass Choir Song “When I Rose” For 'Greenleaf' Series Soundtrack

Close