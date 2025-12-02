Buy Black Tuesday [12-2-2025]

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

CJ’s Gourmet Oatmeal Bar

Business Description: “Gourmet Oatmeal Done Right.”

Business Website: Instagram: cjsgourmetoatmeal

Next Destination Transportation LLC

Business Description: “Next Destination Transportation LLC, a transportation concierge service!”

Business Website: https://nextdestinationllc.com/

uniquEAR

Business Description: “At uniquEAR we live by our 3C mantra. We don’t compare, we don’t compete, we compliment.”

Business Website: @uniquear1 (Instagram), Myrhanda R. McDaniels (Facebook)

