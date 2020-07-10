CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore City Councilman Suggests Removal Of Police Memorial, Gov. Hogan Disgusted

Cleveland Indians v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A Baltimore city councilman suggested the removal of a police memorial honoring fallen cops last week sparking a Twitter feud this week that now has the governor responding.

The social media war began last week when Councilman Ryan Dorsey tweeted that the Fraternal Order of Police memorial should be removed. The memorial he was speaking of is actually a memorial to fallen Baltimore police officers.

During July 4th protests, Dorsey tweeted asking, “How is it that with all the attention given to the Columbus monuments, and as consistently awful as the FOP is, how is the FOP memorial not on the list of monuments to remove?”

On Tuesday, Dorsey tweeted a clarification saying that he was told the FOP memorial is not actually an FOP memorial.

However, Dorsey also doubled down on his critique of the FOP saying, “FOP3 is a toxic, divisive organization. FOP3 attacks and tears down every effort to reform BPD. FOP3 wages endless war against anyone who dares speak out against police corruption, misconduct and abuse — including its own officers. FOP3 defends and encourages unconstitutional conduct by its officers.

FOP President Mike Mancuso has since responded to what he called Dorsey’s “veiled threats,” saying her would ask the group’s attorneys to send two letters: a Public Information Act request to the BPD involving Councilman Ryan Dorsey and then a letter to Commissioner Michael Harrison asking that the memorial be protected from harm.

On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying, “I am disgusted by the vile remarks about removing the public memorial saluting Baltimore’s fallen police officers, which was funded and championed by their family members.”

Dorsey issued a statement late Thursday in response to Hogan inviting people to actually read his comments.

Baltimore , Baltimore City police

