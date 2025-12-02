JOHN P. KEE BOUNCES BACK FROM 2 HEALTH SET-BACKS

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The prince of gospel music, JOHN P. KEE, is back in a big way. After two years of health challenges – including cancer and a flesh-eating virus – the legendary singer-producer is on the mend, on the road with a staggering concert schedule and in the studio making new music. All these elements inspired the forthcoming album, Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee, Part 1 (Kee Music Group / Tyscot Records), which releases in digital album and compact disc configurations just in time for holiday gift-giving on Black Friday – November 28, 2025. Listen Link: https://JPKtbpt1.lnk.to/aROPH2

The first radio single from the project “Church Medley” is making joyful noises at gospel radio. The song combines five of Kee’s biggest early hits such as “I Believe,” “I Won’t Let Go,” “It Will Be Alright,” “He’ll Welcome Me” and “Thank You Lord (He Did It All).” While Kee leads the song, Zacardi Cortezand Tallie Rogers both sing verses at certain points. The exhilarating track has entered the Top 30 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts.

“For years I ignored the fact that my old catalog touched millions of lives,” says Kee who has pastored the New Life Fellowship Church in Charlotte, NC for two decades. “As I continued to write what I considered meaningful new worship music, the fans continued to scream to hear the oldies! So, I finally gave in, realizing that these old songs captivated and inspired generations. For over four decades they became the fabric of many people’s lives. So, I decided to surrender, go in the studio and record these classics for a new generation. I’m honored, excited and blessed to give this gift to the world, Throwback 2025.”

Over the course of a year, Kee recorded several of his live concerts and collected over 30 tracks for a thick anthology of his biggest hits. Kee is releasing 15 of the live tracks and two new studio cuts on Throwback: An Evening with John P. Kee, Part 1. It features the traditional styled “Lily of the Valley” and the bluesy ballad, “We Made It.” Kee does a spot on impersonation of the iconic Rev. James Cleveland on the latter. The set also boasts Kee’s signature New Life Community Choir singing and shining brightly on songs such as the Quiet Storm-styled singalong, “I Worship Thee” and the sonic boom, “Right Here.”

Fans are happy to see Kee back on the road. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2024 and a few weeks later was hospitalized with necrotizing fasciitis, a potentially lethal flesh-eating infection. The latter required five surgeries and a lengthy convalescence where Kee had to learn how to walk again. He’s bounced back from both illnesses and has put all his new energy into making new music. He’s currently working on a few new music projects for himself such as Throwback, and a series of tribute albums to his musical mentor, Bishop Rance Allen.

Throughout the Throwback proceedings, Kee features his church-famous proteges such as the aforementioned artists as well as LeJeune Thompson, Calvin Rodgers Crystal Smith and Ladonna Hairston Mole on various selections. The album concludes with two versions of the new studio cut, “Play Yo Tambourine.” The song is a catchy nod to the 803Fresh “Boots on the Ground” line-dance craze, inviting church folks to leap from the pews and play yo tambourine. Kee also equates the playing of the tambourine to the ringing of the bell after his cancer treatments were completed. Kee commands the sessions with the combined charisma of a circus ringmaster and a singing psychologist who knows just the words to lift the spirits of his patients. It’s a joyous reminder of Kee’s heyday hits but with just enough sanctified zeal to attract new fans.

1) Turn Around

2) We Glorify

3) Right Here

4) We Made It (feat. Tallie Rodgers)

5) Lily In the Valley

6) Grateful (feat. Crystal Smith & LeJeune Thompson)

7) Colorblind

8) Greater

9) Bless Your Name (feat. Ladonna Hariston Mole)

10) I Worship Thee

11) Church Medley (feat. Tallie Rodgers & Zacardi Cortez)

12) Come In

13) God Of Mercy (feat. Calvin Rodgers)

14) Lord Help Me to Hold Out / Bread of Heaven (feat. Zacardi Cortez)

15) Sweeter

16) Play Yo Tambourine (Church Version)

17) Play Yo Tambourine

John P. Kee has been singing professionally since his teens when he first played in the R&B band Cameo. As a teenager, he sold drugs and became a born-again Christian after a friend was murdered in a botched drug deal. The self-taught pianist later switched to gospel music where he helped shape the sound of 1990s urban choir music with hits such as “Jesus is Real,” “Show Up,” “Standing in the Need” and the RIAA-certified gold album, Not Guilty. Over the course of his career, he’s amassed over 300 million digital streams. In 2025, BMI honored Kee as a Trailblazer of Gospel Music at their annual Trailblazers of Gospel Awards ceremony.

JOHN P. KEE BOUNCES BACK FROM 2 HEALTH SET-BACKS was originally published on praiserichmond.com