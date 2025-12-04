Ravens Lock In Mark Andrews With Massive Contract Extension

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Mark Andrews is officially staying in Baltimore, and Ravens fans could not be happier. The franchise’s all time leading receiver has agreed to a new three year, $39.3 million contract extension that includes $26 million guaranteed, according to NFL.com.

General manager Eric DeCosta praised Andrews in a statement, calling him an all time Raven, a relentless competitor, a Pro Bowl tight end, and a major presence in the Baltimore community. Andrews had been entering the final year of the four year, $56 million contract he signed before the 2021 season. That looming expiration fueled nearly a year of speculation and debate about his future. At different points, he was labeled a possible cap casualty, a trade chip during the offseason, and a name to watch as the Ravens worked through a shaky start to the 2025 campaign.

Baltimore ultimately made it clear that letting Andrews walk was never an option. With this extension, the team secured one of its most productive and dependable offensive weapons for the long term. Andrews owns three Pro Bowl selections, one All Pro honor, and an impressive career stat line that includes 473 receptions, 5,862 yards, and 56 touchdowns across eight seasons. He also became the franchise leader in receptions earlier this year during Week 11.

The tight end has been a vital partner for quarterback Lamar Jackson since they entered the league together in 2018. The extension signals that the duo will continue leading the Baltimore offense for years to come. What this means for Isaiah Likely and his own upcoming contract questions remains uncertain, but one thing is clear. Mark Andrews is staying right where Ravens fans want him.

