Only Five Baltimore Pools Will Open Today With More To Come

Animal House Pool Party

The City will open five park pool locations include Cherry Hill Splash, Clifton Park, Patterson Park. Riverside and Roosevelt Park.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks City officials say this summer’s pool experience will strict safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

“Our pools will be on hour and a half increments. It is important to stress that you will not be allowed to walk up to our pools this year. It is important that they pre-register before coming to the pools,” said City Recreation and Parks Director Reginald Moore. “Also, upon arrivals to the pools, they will be checked into the pools. There will be a temperature check before participants are allowed to enter the pool sites.”

Admission is free but registering is a must before you go to the pool. Only 50 guests will be allowed inside the five locations during each swim session with 30-minute breaks for pool cleaning. Those who are not swimming will be required to wear a mask.

All 11 city pool locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 7.

Only Five Baltimore Pools Will Open Today With More To Come  was originally published on 92q.com

