CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On Florida Ballots Before Bowing Out Of Presidential Race

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 1st, 2020

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Here’s the bad news: Kanye West said he was running for President in 2020. But the good news is: it seems like that ship has already sailed.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

According to reports from Intelligencer, multiple campaign professionals claim that Kanye actually began the process of having his name included on the ballots for Florida and a few other states as a third-party candidate.

A source told the outlet they had been contacted by Ye’s team about going to Florida in order to get the necessary signatures so that he could make it on the state’s ballot by the deadline, which is on July 15. That would mean 132,781 Florida voters would have to sign the petition in less than a week.

The outlet spoke with Steve Kramer—who manages a firm that assists candidates in making the ballot—who said that Kanye’s team hired him to get West on the ballots in both Florida and South Carolina.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

He went on to say that his team was “working over [the] weekend there, formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved.” Kramer also said the team, which is made of paid and volunteer workers, was continuing to gather signatures.

“We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot,” Kramer claims. “Whether anybody is going to vote for him or not is up to them.”

Weirdly enough, later that same day, Kramer told Intelligencer, “He’s out.” When the outlet asked what happened, Kramer replied, “I’ll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled. We had over 180 people out there today.”

So…there you have it. It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.

Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On Florida Ballots Before Bowing Out Of Presidential Race  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
For White Democrats, New Poll Shows Reparations Isn’t…

Surveys show that white folks still aren't supporting the issues as much as Black people.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body…

The actress was found after going missing for five days in Lake Piru.
07.14.20
Mali Music Drops New Song, “Mo’Lo (Like You)”…

Mali Music is gearing up to release his fifth album, Book of Mali, and while we’re waiting, he blessed us…
07.14.20
Jekalyn Carr Releases ‘Power of Love’ Music Video

There’s so much power in love!
07.14.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Intercession” [Live In…

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and team hit Nashville for a live recording of “Intercession” and it really is moving. 
07.14.20
Video Of Pennsylvania Cop Putting Knee On Man’s…

A familiar incident causes outrage.
07.13.20
Goya CEO Cites ‘Obamas’ To Defend Praising Trump

He references honors the food company has received from Barack and Michelle Obama.
07.13.20
Close