Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 31, 2025

Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential stories impacting our community in the latest "What We Need to Know" segment. From major political shifts and cultural losses to the challenging job market and uplifting community stories, here's a recap of the news shaping our world.

Donald Trump’s Second Term: 1 Year In A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, a significant transformation is underway at the Department of Health and Human Services. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has aggressively pursued a “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. This overhaul has involved cutting thousands of jobs and halting billions in research funding. While these moves have been polarizing, some initiatives, such as those promoting healthier lifestyles and aiming to lower prescription drug prices, have found support across the political aisle.

Two Talent’s Lost This week, the community is also taking a moment to honor the legacies of two immense talents we lost in 2025. Gospel legend Richard Smallwood, the Grammy-nominated singer and Howard University-trained composer, passed away on December 30th due to complications from kidney failure. His music has been a cornerstone of the gospel world. We also mourn the passing of esteemed actor Isaiah Whitlock Jr., who died at 71. Best known for his unforgettable role as Senator Clay Davis on “The Wire,” Whitlock’s career left a lasting mark on American culture, inspiring many who followed in his footsteps.

Economics in 2025 On the economic front, job seekers have navigated a difficult landscape over the past year. Even highly experienced professionals are facing challenges like automated hiring systems, being ghosted by recruiters, and frequent rejections. This tough market is influenced by companies adopting generative AI to reduce roles and a rise in unemployment figures. These factors have combined to create a more competitive and uncertain environment for those searching for work.