New Speed Cameras Coming to East Baltimore School Zones

East Baltimore drivers will soon see increased speed enforcement near local schools as the city rolls out two new speed cameras aimed at improving safety for students and residents.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that enforcement will begin on or shortly after Monday at the following locations:

Argonne Drive (1000–1300 blocks) near Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle and Lois T. Murray Elementary

near Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle and Lois T. Murray Elementary Harford Avenue (1000–1100 blocks) near Johnston Square Elementary School

The cameras will operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Under Maryland law, speed camera citations use a tiered fine system based on how fast a driver is traveling over the posted limit. While violations do not add points to a driver’s record, fines can add up quickly:

12–15 mph over: $40

16–19 mph over: $70

20–29 mph over: $120

30–39 mph over: $230

40+ mph over: $425

Some neighborhood residents say the cameras are overdue.

“There is a lot of traffic during business hours and at night,” Johnston Square resident Sheila Davis told channel 11. “People come speeding through here. I think it would be useful.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said speed cameras are one of the most common requests he hears from residents at community meetings, and that data drives where they’re placed.

“This is about responding to where people are speeding and creating a safer environment,” Scott said, noting that pedestrian injuries and deaths have dropped since the city expanded speed and red-light camera enforcement.

City transportation crews have already begun posting warning signs in the affected areas. By law, signage must be in place at least 14 days before enforcement begins to give drivers public notice.

