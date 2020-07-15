CLOSE
Baltimore
Gov. Hogan Wants Crackdown On Bar & Restaurants As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing Stage One of the 'Maryland roadmap to Recovery.' Governor's Reception Room State House

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is urging local leaders in the state to step up enforcement of public health requirements in bars and restaurants.

Health officials say an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are due to non-compliance of face covering and physical distancing rules.

“The vast majority of bars and restaurants in our state are in compliance, but some are flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health,” said Governor Hogan. “You have the responsibility to enforce these laws. Violators should be warned, fined, have actions taken regarding their licenses, or closed if necessary. Local health departments, local liquor boards and inspectors, and local law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure public health is protected.”

As of Tuesday, the positivity rate among people under 35 is now 84% higher than it is for Marylanders 35 and over.

