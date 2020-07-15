CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens: No Fans At Training Camp

The Baltimore Ravens is unable to host fans at training camp this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravens President Dick Cass issued the following statement:

“It is critically important that we protect the well-being of our players, coaches, staff, fans and overall community. Health and safety will always be a top priority, and while we are disappointed that fans will not attend training camp, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the public and our organization. We look forward to welcoming back fans in the future when we can safely do so.”

Ravens training camp has taken place at the Under Armour Performance Center since 2011, where the team could host up to 2,000 fans at each practice.

An official start date for the 2020 training camp has yet to be announced.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens: No Fans At Training Camp  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

