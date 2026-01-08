The Roots And Stephanie Mills Set To Headline Baltimore’s 42nd Artscape Festival

Source:

Baltimore’s Artscape festival is returning this spring with hip-hop pioneers The Roots and R&B legend Stephanie Mills as headliners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday at City Hall. The 42nd edition of the city’s largest arts celebration will take place downtown May 23-24.

The Roots, known for their groundbreaking fusion of live instrumentation and hip-hop, have earned multiple Grammy Awards and decades of acclaim for albums like Things Fall Apart and Phrenology. They are also widely recognized as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, blending musical mastery with cultural commentary.

Stephanie Mills, the soulful powerhouse behind hits like Never Knew Love Like This Before and Home, brings a career spanning more than four decades. From Broadway stages to R&B charts, Mills has earned critical acclaim and a devoted fan base for her dynamic vocals and stage presence.

Both acts are expected to deliver performances that highlight their rich legacies while engaging audiences of all ages. Festival organizers say the lineup reflects Artscape’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diverse musical talent and connecting Baltimoreans with iconic performers.

Past headliners have included Robin Thicke, Fantasia, the Original Wailers, and Anderson .Paak performing as DJ Pee Wee. With Artscape moving to a condensed downtown footprint in recent years, organizers say this year’s festival will offer a more intimate, high-energy experience for fans eager to see The Roots and Stephanie Mills live.

