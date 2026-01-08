Abigail Spanberger to Serve as Keynote Speaker for VUU
Richmond, VA — Virginia Union University will welcome Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger as the keynote speaker for its 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Breakfast, a signature event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The celebration will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. at the Richmond Marriott and will center on the theme, “The Legacy of Civil Rights Leaders Bridging Change.”
This year’s celebration will recognize distinguished leaders, families, and organizations whose historic and ongoing contributions have advanced civil rights, education, justice, and opportunity—both at Virginia Union University and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
2026 Honorees Include:
Baptist General Convention of Virginia
Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond & Vicinity
Better Housing Coalition
Family of Henry L. Marsh III
Family of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Joseph Lambert, Jr.
Family of William B. Thalhimer, Jr.
First African Baptist Church
First Baptist Church of Richmond
Governor L. Douglas Wilder
Living the Dream, Inc.
NAACP Virginia State Conference and NAACP Richmond Chapter
National Urban League, Richmond Chapter
Richmond Crusade for Voters
Richmond Free Press
The Richmond 34
Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Virginia Legislative Black Caucus
“These leaders and organizations embody Dr. King’s vision by turning faith into action—advancing voting rights, educational equity, and economic justice through courageous, sustained service,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “In celebrating Dr. King’s legacy, we recommit Virginia Union University to building the Beloved Community—expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and preparing leaders who turn moral conviction into measurable change.”
Tickets for the event are available at: https://alumni.vuu.edu/e/mlkclb/
