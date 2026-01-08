Abigail Spanberger to Serve as Keynote Speaker for VUU

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Richmond, VA — Virginia Union University will welcome Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger as the keynote speaker for its 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Breakfast, a signature event honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The celebration will take place on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. at the Richmond Marriott and will center on the theme, “The Legacy of Civil Rights Leaders Bridging Change.”

This year’s celebration will recognize distinguished leaders, families, and organizations whose historic and ongoing contributions have advanced civil rights, education, justice, and opportunity—both at Virginia Union University and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

2026 Honorees Include:

Baptist General Convention of Virginia

Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond & Vicinity

Better Housing Coalition

Family of Henry L. Marsh III

Family of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Joseph Lambert, Jr.

Family of William B. Thalhimer, Jr.

First African Baptist Church

First Baptist Church of Richmond

Governor L. Douglas Wilder

Living the Dream, Inc.

NAACP Virginia State Conference and NAACP Richmond Chapter

National Urban League, Richmond Chapter

Richmond Crusade for Voters

Richmond Free Press

The Richmond 34

Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Virginia Legislative Black Caucus

“These leaders and organizations embody Dr. King’s vision by turning faith into action—advancing voting rights, educational equity, and economic justice through courageous, sustained service,” said Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “In celebrating Dr. King’s legacy, we recommit Virginia Union University to building the Beloved Community—expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and preparing leaders who turn moral conviction into measurable change.”

Tickets for the event are available at: https://alumni.vuu.edu/e/mlkclb/

Abigail Spanberger to Serve as Keynote Speaker for VUU was originally published on praiserichmond.com