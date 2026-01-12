Source: syahrir maulana / Getty

A person infected with measles traveled through parts of Maryland last week, prompting a public health alert from the Maryland Department of Health, CBS Baltimore reports.

State health officials said the individual rode an Amtrak Northeast Regional train from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and later traveled through areas connected to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport between January 7 and January 9. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Officials identified several locations and time periods where potential exposure may have occurred. Those include the Amtrak Northeast Regional train traveling from Philadelphia 30th Street Station to Washington, D.C. Union Station on January 7 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Exposure may have also occurred on the Amtrak BWI shuttle traveling to and from the BWI train station and drop off points outside the lower level of the airport between January 7 at 10:45 p.m. and January 8 at 1:30 a.m. Another possible exposure location was the BWI Airport parking shuttle traveling between the airport and long term parking lots from January 7 at 11 p.m. to January 8 at 2 a.m.

Health officials emphasized that no exposures were identified inside BWI Airport terminals.

The department reported no measles cases in Maryland so far this year. The state recorded three cases in 2025, one case in 2024, one in 2023, and no cases between 2020 and 2022.

Measles Case Linked to Amtrak Train and BWI Airport Shuttles was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com