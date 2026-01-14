INSIGNIA ASSETS EARNS SEVEN NAACP IMAGE AWARD NOMINATIONS

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta, GA (January 13, 2026) — Multi-faceted entertainment company Insignia Assets has earned seven nominations at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards, marking a strong showing across both its recorded music and film/television divisions. The recognition caps a banner year for the Black-owned media company and sets the stage for continued momentum in 2026.

Tribl Records continues to affirm its position as a leading force in faith-based music, earning four nominations. Recently named the #1 Gospel Label of 2025 by Billboard, the label celebrates two nominations for its flagship collective Maverick City Music: Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Live at Maverick City) and Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (“Constant – Live”).

Gospel icon Kirk Franklin, with whom Insignia announced a multi-level partnership last year, received a nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for “Do It Again.” Travis Greene also earned recognition in the mainstream Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration category for “Let Freedom Ring,” his collaboration with Andra Day.

Insignia’s film and television division, 3 Diamonds Entertainment, led by Phil Thornton and Trell Woodberry, secured three nominations for its holiday feature Unexpected Christmas, an impressive milestone for the company’s first release. The film received strong critical response following its nationwide theatrical debut in November, and later reached the #1 spot on STARZ after its streaming release.

“The NAACP Image Awards are all about the power and excellence of Black creativity, so this recognition is deeply meaningful to us,” says EJ Gaines, Chief Strategy Officer of Insignia Assets. “We’re honored to partner with artists, writers, and storytellers whose work reflects both cultural impact and a lasting legacy.”

“Being recognized by the NAACP for our first film release is deeply meaningful, shares Phil Thornton, CEO of 3 Diamonds Entertainment. “It reinforces our commitment to telling stories that resonate, inspire, and reflect the culture with authenticity.”

﻿The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28, 2026. Select categories will be announced during the two-hour televised special at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, with a simulcast on the CBS Television Network.

