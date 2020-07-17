Listen & Repeat: Karen Clark Sheard’s Grandchildren Can SANG Too! [VIDEO]

There’s no doubt about it: Musical talent runs in the Clark family.

From The Clark Sisters to Karen’s kids J. Drew and Kierra Sheard, and now more generations to come, their sound is reigns epic. While we were being gifted with music from The Clark Sisters back in the day, Karen Clark Sheard was also training up Kierra Sheard to be a vocal powerhouse and now she’s doing the same with her grandkids.

Remember those old videos where Karen and Kierra would sing lines back and forth? Here’s a reminder…

THEN:

NOW:

Karen Clark Sheard is doing this same “listen and repeat” style of teaching with her grandchildren now and they can really sing!

God bless the singing babies!

