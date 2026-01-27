Gas Tanker Rollover Shuts Down I-695 As Crews Handle Fuel Leak

Source: General / Radio One

All lanes of the Interstate I-695 inner loop are closed Tuesday morning following a rollover crash involving a gasoline tanker, according to Baltimore County rescue officials.

Authorities said the tanker truck, which was carrying nearly seven thousand gallons of gasoline, overturned and began leaking fuel, creating a hazardous situation and forcing a full shutdown of the roadway. As a result of the spill and safety concerns, both the inner and outer loops of I-695 are expected to remain closed for an extended period while crews work to secure the scene.

Hazardous materials crews and representatives from the Maryland Department of the Environment responded to the crash, officials said. Foam operations are currently underway to reduce the risk of fire and to help contain the gasoline leak. Cleanup efforts are expected to take several hours, given the volume of fuel involved and the need to ensure the roadway is safe before reopening.

The crash comes as road conditions across the region remain dangerous following a winter storm that moved through the area over the weekend. Lingering ice combined with freezing temperatures has created slick driving conditions on many highways and secondary roads.

Officials are reminding drivers to use extreme caution, slow down, and allow extra time for travel as crews continue to respond to weather-related incidents throughout the state. No additional details about injuries were immediately released.

