Virginia Union University Set to Host Men’s Master Summit

Richmond, VA –January 28, 2026 – The Men’s Master Summit, is scheduled to return, to the campus of Virginia Union University on Saturday, April 11th and October 10th in Richmond, VA. With more than 100 men expected in attendance, the Living and Learning Center will serve as the hosting site, with curated space JUST for men.

The Men’s Master Summit has become more than just an event, but a premier gathering space for transformational experiences for men of all ages.

Under the leadership of its founder and visionary, Sheilah Belle “The Belle”, she says, “This event was birthed out of a lot of pain. However, the end result and the positive impact it is now having on those in attendance and our community is what matters most as we are arming, empowering and reminding the men that they don’t have to do life alone and that there are resources and other men here to help.”

This year’s format will feature, Workshops, Panel discussions, Breakout Sessions, Youth Programming, Lunch, Q & A, networking opportunities and a Wrap up session. However, in October we will be delivering our first Men’s Master Summit Man of the Year Award! Part of the planning for this will take place during the April gathering.

The Men’s Master Summit special guest speakers, facilitators and panelists this year are also currently being locked in, including several churches, organizations and men’s groups that have already committed to being represented on both dates.

Playing a big part in helping to make the Men’s Master Summit a success is Micah “Bam-Bamm” White. His facilitation skills are immaculate as he pulls the day activities together. He guides with grace and grit, along with humor when needed. He also challenges the men when needed and always flows as he is felt spirit led.

Because of the success of the Men’s Master Summit in February and October 2025, The Belle says, we are excited about the upcoming 2026 Summits.

A SPECIAL Thank You to our sponsors already locked in for 2026, Virginia Union University, Anthem Health Keepers Plus, Joe Jenkins Funeral Home, The Belle Report and FOUR DEEP. For sponsorship information or to be a VENDOR, send your business name, contact representative information to ,click here!

Key Details

Dates: Saturday, April 11 & Saturday, October 10, 2026

Saturday, Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Venue: Virginia Union University Living & Learning Center

Virginia Union University Living & Learning Center Registration IS HERE and FREE!

About The Men’s Master Summit

The Men’s Master Summit, was birthed from the vision of Sheilah Belle aka “The Belle,” radio personality, author, minister and inspirational speaker”. “We are living during a time where families are lacking stability and young men are no longer clear on what it means to be a man. To help our men stop losing themselves to a society and in communities that no longer prioritize them, a radical structural reset needs to take place that will help them to become the best man they can be, mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. It is my hope that Men’s Master Summit can initiate that conversation and spearhead a new generation of strong men and reconnect or seasoned men to needed resources.

