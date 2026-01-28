What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

New & Black On Netflix: February 2026
- Netflix's February lineup balances reflective civil rights dramas with lighthearted, familiar Black-led films and stand-up specials.
February is officially here, and Netflix is marking Black History Month with a lineup that centers Black stories across film, comedy, and culture. From civil rights–era dramas to grown-folk romances and stand-up from veteran comics, this month’s slate balances reflection with feel-good favorites. Check out the list of what’s new and Black on Netflix in February inside.
Whether you are looking to learn, laugh, or rewatch a classic, Netflix’s February offerings have something worth pressing play on. In honor of Black History Month, several films revisit pivotal moments in American history and Black legacy. Titles like Ghosts of Mississippi and Lee Daniels’ The Butler spotlight the long fight for justice and the personal impact of political change on Black families. Essence shared the importance of engaging with stories that encourage civic awareness and historical understanding. Another nod to why some of Netflix’s February film releases remain timely and necessary.
The streaming platform keeps the energy balanced with lighter, familiar favorites. Will Smith’s blockbuster run, Terry McMillan’s love-centered storytelling, and Tyler Perry’s comedic universe offer comfort viewing rooted in Black creativity. Comedy also shines this month, with stand-up specials from Mo Gilligan and Sommore bringing her signature humor to the stage.
Below is everything new and Black coming to Netflix this February:
Focus (2/1)
Will Smith stars as a smooth con artist who takes a young protégé under his wing while navigating a complicated romance.
Ghosts of Mississippi (2/1)
Whoopi Goldberg delivers a powerful performance in this civil rights-era drama, centered on the long fight for justice following Medgar Evers’ assassination.
Independence Day (2/1)
Will Smith helps anchor this blockbuster as a fighter pilot battling an alien invasion.
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2/1)
Forest Whitaker leads this sweeping historical drama about a White House butler who witnesses decades of political and social change.
Terry McMillan Presents: Forever (2/1)
Taye Diggs and Meagan Good star in a heartfelt romance focused on second chances and blended families.
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love (2/1)
Garcelle Beauvais plays a successful chef who returns home and unexpectedly finds love.
Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (2/3)
British comedian Mo Gilligan brings high-energy humor and sharp cultural observations in his latest stand-up special.
Joe’s College Road Trip (2/13)
Tyler Perry returns as Joe for a chaotic family road trip filled with laughs and life lessons.
Sommore: Chandelier Status (2/17)
Comedy veteran Sommore delivers bold takes on dating, money, and aging with her signature confidence.
