Child Taken to Shock Trauma After Gun Discharge at Anne Arundel School

A child was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an elementary school in Glen Burnie Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County police confirmed.

The accidental discharge occurred around 8:30 a.m. inside a classroom at Freetown Elementary School. Police said the student, a boy, suffered injuries to his hand. Other students were present at the time, but no additional injuries were reported.

County fire officials said the child was transported to Shock Trauma for treatment.

Following the incident, school officials announced an early dismissal. Freetown Elementary students will be released at 11:15 a.m., with bus riders returning home on their regular routes.

This is a developing story.

