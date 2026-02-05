Source: BrianAJackson / Getty

Ron Kenoly, the powerhouse gospel singer and worship leader whose vibrant anthems like “Ancient of Days” and “Jesus Is Alive” became Sunday morning staples for Black churches and congregations worldwide, died Feb. 3. He was 81.

His death was confirmed by his longtime music director, Bruno Miranda, who described Kenoly not as an entertainer, but as a faithful servant.

“He was never an artist, never an entertainer. He was a worship leader,” Miranda wrote in a tribute. “For over 20 years, I had the honor of walking alongside him… as a witness to a life marked by faithfulness.”

Born in Coffeyville, Kansas, in 1944, Kenoly served in the U.S. Air Force before initially pursuing R&B music. But his true calling emerged when he dedicated his voice to ministry. He became a pioneering figure in the praise and worship movement of the 1990s, blending high-energy gospel rhythms with deep theological substance.

Kenoly’s 1992 album, Lift Him Up, shattered records as one of the fastest-selling worship albums of its time. His follow-up, Welcome Home, earned the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year in 1997. His music wasn’t just sung; it was experienced, known for bringing congregations to their feet in joyous celebration.

Beyond the music, Kenoly was a dedicated teacher. He served as music pastor at Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California, and earned a Doctorate of Ministry in sacred music, emphasizing that true worship is about posture, not performance.

Pastor Tony Suarez remembered Kenoly as a “generational gift” to the body of Christ.

“The anointing would fall on us as he led us to sing out a joyful song and build a palace of praise to the Ancient of Days,” Suarez said.

Kenoly is survived by his family. His music remains a cornerstone of gospel culture, ensuring his voice will continue to lift spirits for generations to come.

Ron Kenoly, Gospel Singer and Worship Leader, Dead at 81 was originally published on thelightnc.com