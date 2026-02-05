Lisa Knowles-Smith’s EvoWorld Entertainment Record Label

Source: Derek White / Getty

Tuscaloosa, AL – EvoWorld Entertainment, INC is the Alabama-based entertainment enterprise established in 2015 by Lisa Knowles-Smith. EvoWorld provides a major-label experience, resources, and quality services, delivered with passion and pride. EvoWorld continues to grow and expand with their artists Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers, Darrel Petties & Take 2, Men Of Prayze, Blest By Four, and Jamsin Walton. And now, the label is proud to announce the signing of DJ Allen and Righteous, further expanding the thriving roster of impactful Gospel artists.

“I’m incredibly proud of the momentum happening at EvoWorld Entertainment. It represents more than success. It reflects vision, consistency, and purpose in action,” says founder and CEO Lisa Knowles-Smith. “I’m grateful for the artists, creatives, and partners who have trusted EvoWorld with their gifts. It’s their excellence and commitment that continue to push this brand forward.”

DJ Allen & Righteous represent the new generation of Gospel quartets. They are a young, family-based group aged 13-20. DJ gained experience and his love for the genre by singing with his father’s family group, Bishop Kenneth Robinson & Chosen. Group members DJ, Reece, Carson, and Kayden combine their electrifying, anointed vocals to create a powerful, uplifting experience. EvoWorld will release new music from DJ Allen & Righteous this year.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

EvoWorld’s pioneering, and multiple Stellar Award-winning group, Lisa Knowles-Smith & the Brown Singers has a hit song sweeping across the nation. Their single “Promises” has climbed to #2 on the Billboard Top Gospel Airplay Chart this week ending January 31 and to the #1 spot on The Gospel Top 40 Radio Chart for week of January 28. With the success of their “Promises” radio, viral and live video single, which has received over 2.9M views on YouTube, Lisa & The Brown Singers released “Promises 2.0,” available now on all digital music platforms.

EvoWorld’s Darrel Petties and Take 2 have also released their fan-favorite single, “Word,” which is currently impacting radio and gaining strong listener response.

Label growth and humble celebration of hard work continue with the achievement of their artist Men of Prayze for their years of faith, sacrifice, prayer, and unwavering commitment to the ministry through music. The group earned a 2025 Stellar Award for Quartet of the Year at the 40th Annual Stellar Awards. This marks the group’s first Stellar Award and records them as the first quartet group from Alabama to bring home this prestigious honor.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humility. To be named Quartet of the Year at the 2025 Stellar Awards is beyond anything we imagined when Men of Prayze began in 2005,” says Men of Prayze. “We thank God first, our label EvoWorld Entertainment, our families, and everyone who has supported, prayed for, and believed in us along the way. This award belongs to all who believed long before the spotlight. We receive this with full hearts, committed to continuing what we’ve always done—lifting the name of Jesus through song.”

Additionally, Lisa & The Brown Singers have begun the new year with an impressive string of music award nominations and honors including: The Sound Awards – Independent Artist Of The Year (Lisa), The Soar Awards – Music Artist Of The Year, Church Anthem Of The Year, Most Played Song of the Year, The Quartet Music Awards – Project of the Year, National Artist Of The Year, Trailblazer Of The Year, and The Celebration of Quartet Awards 2026 Honoree.

EvoWorld Entertainment is on a mission to find and share inspiration in every turn. Lisa states, “As we grow, our mission stays the same: to elevate purpose-driven talent, create lasting opportunities, and lead with integrity. This is just the beginning.”

Lisa Knowles-Smith’s EvoWorld Entertainment Record Label was originally published on praiserichmond.com